The Cabinet of Ministers has changed the quarantine conditions and introduced a "weekend " quarantine until November 30.

The corresponding decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are not able to withstand a full lockdown, so we find options, a balance... We propose to abandon adaptive quarantine and switch to a state quarantine with restrictions that were in effect in the previous version of quarantine in territories with an "orange level," said Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov.

Thus, throughout Ukraine, regardless of the level of morbidity in each individual region, a ban is introduced on the holding of mass cultural, concert, sports and other events designed for more than 20 visitors, on the work of museums, sports and fitness centers that cannot provide distance at the rate of one visitor per 20 sq. m, on the activities to organize leisure activities by entertainment and catering establishments.

Also, cinemas and theaters cannot receive visitors in an amount that exceeds 50% of the seats, and road and rail transport cannot transport passengers in an amount that exceeds the number of seats provided for them.

Educational institutions can work if no more than 20 people are in one room, and institutions of extracurricular, preschool, art history education - if no more than 50% of students and employees are in self-isolation.

At that, it is possible to conduct sports events included in the calendar without spectators and with daily monitoring of the health status of its participants.

Health care institutions, according to the decree, do not carry out planned hospitalization measures, except for urgent conditions and those, the delay of which is impossible for health indicators.

From 10:00 p.m. to 07:00 a.m. the work of catering establishments is possible only in the case of targeted delivery and take-away service.

Starting from the weekend of the current week (November 14), a "weekend" quarantine is introduced, which assumes a ban on a number of activities from 12:00 a.m., Saturday, to 12:00 a.m., Monday.

In particular, on weekends, the work of catering establishments, shopping and entertainment centers, entertainment establishments, trade establishments (except for those, at which 60% of the range is food, fuel, medicines, veterinary drugs, feed), cultural establishments is prohibited.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Business Association (EBA) says that businesses may not withstand the introduction of the "weekend" quarantine.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the "weekend" quarantine is scheduled to be introduced for several weeks.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources