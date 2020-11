Only Patients With Mild Coronavirus Can Be Treated At Home - Stepanov

Health Minister Maksym Stepanov states that only patients with coronavirus infection with a mild course of the disease can be treated at home.

He announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Only people who have a mild course of the disease can be treated at home. The decision on treatment at home is made exclusively by the family doctor," the minister said.

Symptoms of a mild course of COVID-19 include: an increased temperature of up to 38 degrees, which is susceptible to the action of antipyretic drugs; lack of signs of respiratory failure; lack of manifestations from the gastrointestinal system; lack of mental manifestations of the disease.

Stepanov stressed that during outpatient treatment, the patient's condition should be constantly monitored by a doctor or nurse.

Complications of COVID-19 most often appear after the second week of illness, he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 27, the Ministry of Health made amendments to the standards of medical care for coronavirus infection COVID-19, reducing the saturation indicator (blood oxygen saturation), which serves as a sign for hospitalization for coronavirus, from 93% to 92%.

