The Koncha-Zaspa holiday hotel of the State Affairs Department (SAD) denies that Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova lives there.

Director of the Koncha-Zaspa, Oleksandr Hurin, announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna does not live on the territory of the Koncha-Zaspa holiday hotel," he assured.

Earlier, the recreation complex of the SAD Puscha-Vodytsia confirmed Venediktova's stay in the state residence.

After Venediktova left the residence, due to the public outcry, the media reported that she had moved to house No. 79 of Koncha-Zaspa, near President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Between the Koncha-Zaspa holiday hotel of the State Affairs Department and the Prosecutor General of Ukraine Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna or a person authorized by her, there are no civil law relations regarding the use of house No. 79 or other premises," Hurin said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Puscha-Vodytsia refused to name the cost of the Venediktova’s residence provided for use, but assured that the payment for living corresponds to the actually used area.

