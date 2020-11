Militants block the passage of people through the Schastia checkpoint in Luhansk region.

The press service of the State Border Guard Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Now all the people who were registered by the border guards at the Schastia checkpoint to enter the temporarily occupied territory have returned because of the refusal to let them through by representatives of illegal armed groups. The bus, which was provided by the Ukrainian authorities, returned six people, including two children. Two more people returned on their own," the statement reads.

At the moment, there are no more people wishing to enter the temporarily occupied territory at the Schastia checkpoint.

Not a single person arrived from the uncontrolled territory through this checkpoint.

"Today, from 08:00 a.m., according to the decision of the commander of the Joint Forces, the work of all checkpoints on the contact line has been resumed. They contain a sufficient number of personnel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine to ensure the passage of persons and vehicles. However, the actual passage is currently carried out only in Luhansk region," the statement reads.

At the checkpoints within Donetsk region (Hnutove, Novotroitske, Mariinka and Mayorske), the arrival of citizens from the occupied territory has not yet been recorded, which is most likely due to the blocking of the passage of persons by militants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the work of all checkpoints in the zone of ​​the Joint Forces Operation was scheduled to resume on November 10.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources