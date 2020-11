After a positive test for coronavirus, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy feels fine.

First Lady Olena Zelenska said this at the forum of cultural diplomacy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Regarding the President's health. Everything is fine. He feels fine. He has self-isolated, but continues to work," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 9, it became known that Zelenskyy and the head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak fell ill with coronavirus.

They will continue to carry out their duties remotely, in self-isolation.

Their contact persons will remain in isolation pending negative results of the coronavirus test, which all employees of the Office will undergo by the end of the week.

Earlier, in late October, Deputy Heads of the Office Yuliya Kovaliv and Andrii Smirnov fell ill with coronavirus.

Kovaliv has already recovered.

In June, Zelenskyy's wife Olena and 7-year-old son Kyrylo were ill with coronavirus.

