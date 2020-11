Head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak fell ill with coronavirus.

He announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the end of the working day, I received too "positive" news: I tested positive for coronavirus, but I feel fine," he wrote.

At the same time, the Head of the Office intends to continue working at his usual pace, albeit in self-isolation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier on Monday, it became known that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell ill with coronavirus.

The head of state will continue to fulfill his duties remotely, staying in self-isolation.

