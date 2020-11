President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has fallen ill with the Covid-19 coronavirus infection, will continue to fulfill the duties of the head of state remotely, staying in self-isolation.

This is indicated in the statement of the Office of the President on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The constitution prohibits the head of state from even temporarily delegating his powers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, First Lady Olena Zelenska and a seven-year-old son of the President, Kyrylo, suffered from the coronavirus.

At the end of October, Deputy Heads of the President's Office Yulia Kovaliv and Andrii Smyrnov were ill with the coronavirus.

