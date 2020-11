“Weekend Quarantine" Planned To Be Introduced For Several Weeks - Zelenskyy

“Weekend quarantine" is planned to be introduced for several weeks.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President's website following a conference call to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"A temporary quarantine regime for the weekend, for about a few weeks, can help us avoid a hard lockdown," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

According to him, this will avoid a large increase in patients and prepare the required number of beds.

"An increase in the number of beds, wearing masks and a temporary “weekend quarantine” will have a good effect. Our scenario for the development of the epidemic situation in the cold season will not be the worst," Zelenskyy said.

According to the statement, in a few weeks, an additional 100,000 beds should be provided in case the number of patients increases.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that over the past week, 10 more hospitals began to receive patients, and the number of beds increased by 4,400.

"The head of state was also informed that the hospitals of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine and Ukrzaliznytsia are receiving urgent patients who do not have COVID-19 in order to make room for patients with coronavirus infection in medical facilities repurposed for this. This added about 5,000 beds," the statement reads.

Besides, the President was informed about the additional purchase of antibody tests by the government.

"For the allocated UAH 1 billion, 300 million of such tests will be purchased. Now the first 100,000 are on the way," the statement reads.

In turn, Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov said that at the moment there is a purchase of oxygen concentrates and licensing of companies that produce medical oxygen.

According to him, 16 such enterprises were additionally licensed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to recommend banning the operation of shopping and entertainment centers on Saturday and Sunday when the "weekend quarantine" is introduced.

