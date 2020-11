Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko states that Ukraine is entering the second stage of responding to the spread of coronavirus infection.

He announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine is entering the second stage of responding to the spread of coronavirus disease. We continue to expand and increase the number of beds in healthcare institutions to which people with coronavirus disease will be hospitalized. I emphasize again: from Monday all planned operations, planned hospitalizations are prohibited. Hospitals are accepting exclusively urgent patients and patients with coronavirus disease. The situation is extremely tense," the deputy minister said.

According to him, the healthcare system has been tasked with increasing the number of beds in hospitals for receiving patients with coronavirus to 80,000.

At the same time, 60,000 beds should be provided with oxygen.

Liashko stressed that the third stage of the response is the deployment of temporary hospitals for patients with coronavirus infection.

"We must do everything possible so that the health care system does not experience a collapse. We can do this only if we adhere to anti-epidemic standards. I ask you to understand the anti-epidemic restrictions that the government is introducing," he said.

The deputy minister said that the decision to introduce the “weekend quarantine" will be made in the near future.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Health intends to recommend banning the operation of shopping and entertainment centers on Saturday and Sunday when the “weekend quarantine" is introduced.

From November 9, restrictions on the work of restaurants and public events are introduced in Ukraine due to the classification of almost the entire territory to the "orange zone" of epidemic danger.

