President Volodymyr Zelenskyy fell ill with the Covid-19 coronavirus.

He announced this in his Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There are no lucky ones in the world for whom Covid-19 does not pose a threat. Despite all the quarantine measures, I also got a + result," he wrote.

According to the President, his temperature is 37.5 degrees.

“I feel good,” he assured.

Zelenskyy promised to isolate himself and keep working.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June, First Lady Olena Zelenska and a seven-year-old son of the President, Kyrylo, suffered from the coronavirus.

At the end of October, Deputy Heads of the President's Office Yulia Kovaliv and Andrii Smyrnov were ill with the coronavirus.

