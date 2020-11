Kharkiv Regional Council Will Be Formed By 46 Members Of Kernes Bloc, 29 Members Of Opposition Platform – For

According to the results of local elections on October 25, the Kharkiv Regional Council will be formed of 46 members from the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv, 29 - from the Opposition Platform - For Life, 17 each from the Servant of the People and from the Svetlychna Bloc Razom, 11 - from the European Solidarity.

The relevant information has been posted on the website of the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the elections, Kernes's Bloc won 211,952 votes, Opposition Platform – For Life - 130,901, Servant of the People - 78,307, Svetlychna Bloc - 76,099, European Solidarity - 49,412.

Other parties have not overcome the threshold.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, incumbent mayor Hennadii Kernes from the Kernes Bloc - Successful Kharkiv party won the election for the post of Kharkiv mayor for the third time.

