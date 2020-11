Kyiv City Council Will Be Formed By European Solidarity, UDAR, Yednist Of Omelchenko, Opposition Platform - Fo

Seven parties won the elections to the Kyiv City Council - the European Solidarity, Ukrainian Democratic Alliance for Reforms (UDAR), Yednist of Oleksandr Omelchenko, Opposition Platform - For Life, Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association, Servant of the People and Holos parties.

Chairperson of the Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission Valentyna Korolkova said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, 20.52% of voters voted for the European Solidarity, 19.98% for Vitali Klitschko's UDAR, 8.74% for Yednist of Oleksandr Omelchenko, 7.81% for Opposition Platform - For Life, 7.53% for the Servant of the People, 7.49% for Batkivschyna, 5.97% for Holos.

There are 120 mandates in the Kyiv City Council.

According to Korolkova, 65 members of the council have been elected in territorial constituencies and 55 enter the city council on the list of parties.

At the same time, the head of the territorial election committee read out a list of 119 elected members of the council.

It follows from this that it is possible that one name of the elected member was not read out.

According to the list, 31 people from the European Solidarity enter the Kyiv City Council, 30 from UDAR, 14 from Yednist of Omelchenko, 12 from Opposition Platform – For Life, 12 from Batkivschyna, 11 from Servant of the People, nine from Holos.

Considering practically the same number of votes gained in percentage terms, the Opposition Platform, Batkivschyna and Servant of the People parties can receive the same number of mandates - 12 each.

At the same time, if divide 120 mandates by the number of percentages gained by each party, then European Solidarity will receive 32 seats in the Kyiv City Council, UDAR - 31, Yednist of Omelchenko - 13, Opposition Platform – For Life - 12, Servant of the People - 12, Batkivschyna 11 and Holos - 9.

According to the list of elected members of council from European Solidarity, read out by the head of the TEC, 31 people enter the Kyiv City Council, 30 from UDAR, 14 from Yednist of Omelchenko, 12 from Opposition Platform - For Life, 12 from Batkivschyna, 11 from the Servant of the People, 9 from Holos.

Maryna Poroshenko, Viktor Kononenko, Kostiantyn Usov, Volodymyr Andrusishin, Nataliya Pastukhova, Ihor Hatsevych, Pavlo Boichenko, Olha Chaika, Volodymyr Prokopiv, Liudmyla Kovalevska, Leonid Yemets, Ihor Balenko, Oleksandr Suprun, Andrii Zadereiko, Andrii Poraiko, Oleksandr Pohrebyskyi, Serhii Artemenko, Taras Krivoruchko, Oleksandr Mischenko, Vladyslav Turets, Iryna Nikorak, Yaryna Arieva, Serhii Taran, Oleksii Okopnyi, Vadym Storozhuk, Hanna Kovalenko, Heorhii Yasynskyi, Olha Halytska, Oleksandr Timchenko, Dinara Levibullaeva enter the Kyiv City Council from the European Solidarity.

Vitali Klitschko, Oleksandr Shovkovskyi, Yuliya Lymar, Vladyslav Andronov, Roman Romaniuk, Dmytro Belotserkovets, Volodymyr Bondarenko, Dmytro Kalinichenko, Olesia Pinzenyk, Volodymyr Honcharov, Oleksandr Honcharov, Maksym Makarenko, Hanna Starostenko, Viktor Hrushko, Mykhailo Ischenko, Ihor Opadchyi, Olena Ovramenko, Oles Maliarevych, Andrii Strannikov, Myroslava Smirnova, Bohdan Chernyi, Mykhailo Terentiev, Valentyn Mondrievskyi, Viktor Brahinskyi, Olesia Zubrytska, Viktoriya Mukha, Viacheslav Nepop, Oleh Kostiushko, Kateryna Kirichenko, Dmytro Banas enter the Kyiv City Council from the UDAR.

Oleksandr Omelchenko, Yuliya Yarmolenko, Nataliya Berikashvili, Serhii Krymchak, Olesia Samoludchenko, Oksana Potsyluiko, Yaroslav Fedorenko, Ihor Shpak, Vadym Ivanchenko, Vitalii Pavlik, Yurii Sulyha, Olha Veremeenko, Vahan Tovmasian and Roman Yaroshenko enter the Kyiv City Council from the Yednist of Omelchenko.

Oleksandr Popov, Yuliya Symunina, Mykhailo Tsarenko, Oleksandr Pluzhnik, Olena Bukalo, Ihor Kyrylenko, Yuliya Ulasik, Mariya Mark, Mykhailo Nakonechnyi, Rustem Akhmetov, Volodymyr Kravets, Volodymyr Yalovyi enter the Kyiv City Council from the Opposition Platform – For Life.

From Batkivschyna – Oleksii Kucherenko, Vitalii Nestor, Denys Moskal, Oleksandra Kuzhel, Olha Hotsuliak, Ihor Halaichuk, Volodymyr Slonchak, Hanna Svyrydenko, Oleksandr Brodskyi, Alla Shlapak, Yurii Zubko, Olena Marchenko.

From the Servant of the People - Yevheniya Kuleba, Mykhailo Prysiazhniuk, Olena Hovorova, Yurii Fedorenko, Vladyslav Trubitsyn, Liliya Pashynna, Heorhii Zantaraya, Viktoriya Burdukova, Mykola Konopelko, Yevhen Kuzmenko, Kseniya Semenova.

From Holos – Maksym Nefiodov, Zoya Yarosh, Kostiantyn Bohatov, Alina Mikhailova, Hryhorii Malenko, Oleksandr Linchevskyi, Vasyl Potapenko, Taras Kozak, Vadym Vasilchuk.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections took place on October 25.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources