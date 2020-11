The incumbent mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko won the mayoral election in Kyiv, receiving 50.52% of the vote.

Chairperson of the Kyiv City Territorial Election Commission Valentyna Korolkova announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

365,161 voters or 50.52% of the Kyiv residents voted for Klitschko.

68,757 voters voted for the runner-up Oleksandr Popov from the Opposition Platform - For Life party.

56,900 voters voted for Serhii Prytula (Holos).

45,823 voters voted for Oleksii Kucherenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association), for Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People) - 39,321 voters, for Andrii Palchevskyi (Palchevskyi's Victory) - 38,360 voters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections were held on October 25.

