Restrictions On Operation Of Restaurants And Public Events Introduced In Ukraine Due To Classification Of Almo

From November 9, restrictions on the work of restaurants and public events are introduced in Ukraine due to the classification of almost the entire territory to the "orange zone" of epidemic danger.

Deputy Minister of Health and Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From Monday, from 0:00 o'clock on the territory of the whole country, except for those territories where the "red level" is set, the "orange level" of epidemic danger will be in effect. It will be prohibited to hold mass events of more than 20 people, public transport of more people than allows technical design in relation to seating," he said.

Also, in all trade establishments it will be possible to receive no more than 1 visitor per 10 square meters.

"Restaurants and cafes can only work for takeaway, as well as with no more than 50% of seats," Liashko added.

Besides, the work of night clubs and discos is prohibited, as well as the moving of children to rest.

The orange zone also provides for the limitation of planned hospitalizations and operations, allowing only urgent interventions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov denies the introduction of an additional "black zone" of epidemic danger.

Stepanov admits the introduction of a "day off" quarantine from November 14.

At the same time, according to the Deputy Minister of Health – Senior Medical Officer Viktor Liashko, the Ministry of Health intends to initiate restrictions on the operation of shopping and entertainment centers and a ban on mass events in connection with the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health also intends to initiate the application of a complete list of restrictions in the "red zone" of epidemic danger in the case that the average rate of positiveness of testing for coronavirus by the polymerase chain reaction method in the administrative unit assigned to this zone exceeds 20%.

