86-year-old native of Odesa, satirist writer and popular performer of his works Mykhailo Zhvanetskyi has died.

Odesa Mayor Hennadii Trukhanov wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Mykhailo Zhvanetskyi is gone. It's hard to believe, because there are people-symbols who, it seems, have been and will always be. We have known them from childhood, we grow up, absorbing their wisdom. People-epochs who left behind an immortal creative heritage. And Mykhailo Zhvanetskyi is certainly one of them," Trukhanov wrote.

He noted that the name of Zhvanetskyi is for ever inscribed in the history of Odesa in golden letters and immortalized in the name of the boulevard in the very heart of the city.

Trukhanov expressed condolences to the family and friends of Zhvanetskyi, as well as to all residents of Odesa in all corners of the globe.

Also on Zhvanetskyi's Facebook page, a photo of him with a mourning ribbon in the corner was posted.

Zhvanetskyi was born on March 6, 1934 in Odesa in a family of doctors.

Graduated from the Odesa Institute of Marine Engineers with a degree in Mechanical Engineer of Port Handling Equipment.

In 1963, during a tour of the Leningrad Theater of Miniatures in Odesa, he met Arkady Raikin, who took his works into the repertoire of the theater, and in 1964 invited him to his theater for the position of literary director.

He worked at the Odesa Philharmonic Society, at the Moscow Hermitage Theater, in 1988 he created the Moscow Theater of Miniatures.

President of the World Club of Odesans, awarded the Order of Friendship of Peoples.

In 1999 he was awarded the title of People's Artist of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April 2009, the Odesa City Council renamed Boulevard of Mystetstv [Arts] in the Prymorskyi district of the city in the name of Mykhailo Zhvanetskyi in honor of the honorary citizen of Odesa on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

