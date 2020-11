The Dnipro city election commission has scheduled the second round of the mayoral election for November 22.

This follows from a statement by the Central Election Commission, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, incumbent Dnipro city mayor, Borys Filatov, got 44.4% of votes; former City Council secretary, Zagid Krasnov – 14.4%; and former member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Vilkul received 11.2% in compliance with the exit-poll conducted by the Savik Shuster Studio.

Ukraine hosted local elections on October 25.

