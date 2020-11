The global covid-19 pandemic: another anti-record in the USA, Europe in anticipation of an explosion in the in

Like Ukraine, the planet continues to confront the coronavirus pandemic. As evidenced by data from different parts of the planet, basically, the coronavirus is still stronger than humanity. Although there are some positive achievements.

The United States hit the long-dreaded milestone of 100,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day on Wednesday: 104,004, to be exact. It was no fluke, either. As of Thursday afternoon, more than a dozen states had reported record numbers of daily infections, with hospitalizations and deaths inevitably rising in their wake, The Washington Post reported.

The situation in Europe looks equally dismal. A top World Health Organization official warned Thursday that the continent is in for a rough winter as it suffers an "explosion" of cases.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the world, Australia has defeated its second wave of covid-19 and is on the verge of eliminating all local spread of the virus.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources