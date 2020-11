The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) confirms Ukraine's offer to hold elections in the occupied part of Donetsk and Luhansk regions on March 31, 2021.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Any plan is a set of certain steps. If you want to arrive at the destination, then you must plan everything properly. There is no symbolic meaning in the date of March 31, the plan is just calculated algorithmically," he said.

At the same time, the minister stressed that elections in the occupied territories can only be held under the supervision of the mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR) in accordance with the Constitution, Ukrainian legislation and OSCE standards after the full restoration of Ukraine's control over uncontrolled section of the Ukrainian-Russian border.

Kuleba also confirmed that the agenda for resolving the situation in Donbas includes four new areas for the disengagement of forces and equipment in Donbas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, local elections were held in Ukraine on October 25.

