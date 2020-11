Member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Servant of the People party faction, Oleksandr Dubynskyi, has suggested that the Ukrainian Parliament restore authorities of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to control and verify e-declarations; and oblige the State Judicial Administration to verify declarations of judges of the Constitutional Court.

This follows from an alternative bill (4304-1) registered at the Verkhovna Rada on November 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that the Parliament terminate the authorities of the incumbent judges of the Constitutional Court.

