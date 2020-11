Avakov Personally Pays EUR 24,000 For Charter To Return To Ukraine Markiv Justified By Court In Italy

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, has personally paid almost EUR 24,000 for a charter flight by a Dassault Falcon jet to return to Ukraine military man Vitalii Markiv, who had been justified by the Court of Appeal in the Italian Republic in a case upon involvement in murdering an Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli in Donbas.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the source, on Thursday, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) will be informed about such an action.

The plane flew for 2 hours and 35 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 30, 2017, Italian law enforcers detained Markiv on suspicion of being involved in murdering of Rocchelli near Sloviansk in May 2014.

On July 12, 2019, a court in Italian Pavia sentenced Markiv to 24 years in prison.

