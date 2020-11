Health Ministry To Initiate Restrictions In Operation Of Shopping Leisure Centers And Ban On Mass Events Over

The Health Ministry intends to initiate restrictions in the operation of shopping leisure centers and a ban on mass events over active transmission of the Covid-19.

Deputy Health Minister / Senior Medical Officer, Viktor Liashko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to Liashko, only stores are offered to continue their operation.

Besides, the Health Ministry is initiating restrictions in the operation of gyms, fitness centers and a ban on the operation of facilities ignoring the quarantine restrictions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal says that the imposition of a lockdown in the whole territory of Ukraine is not being planned yet.

