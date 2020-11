Bill On Restoration Of NACP Power To Verify Declarations Can Be Considered From November 5 – MP Yurchyshyn

The draft law No. 4304 on restoration of the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) to verify asset declarations can be considered from Thursday, 5 November.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Yurchyshyn (Holos faction), who is the first deputy chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on Anti-Corruption Policy, announced this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The draft law No. 4304 proposed by Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has been recognized by the committee as one that can be adopted… That is it can essentially be adopted in full tomorrow (November 5)... Anyway, it can be considered from Thursday," he said.

According to him, the draft law may become a reason for another Constitutional Court decision on the unconstitutionality of electronic asset declarations.

Yurchyshyn said that the Holos faction was ready to support the relevant draft law.

Member of Parliament Oleksii Honcharenko (European Solidarity faction) told Ukrainian News Agency that the European Solidarity faction was also ready to support the draft law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 124 parliamentarians are proposing that the parliament restore the NACP’s power to verify asset declarations.

