The High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to extend the obligation of Member of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Yurchenko to wear an electronic control bracelet.

Olesia Chemeris, the speaker of the High Anti-Corruption Court, has informed the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to her, the decision was made yesterday.

The court extended for Yurchenko five out of six obligations for the next two months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the court elected Yurchenko’s arrest with a bail of UAH 3 million.

After posting the bail, Yurchenko left a pre-trial detention center.

He was charged with wearing an electronic bracelet.

