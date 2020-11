Kyiv Region Limits Visits To Educational Institutions And Reception Of Visitors In Entertainment Establishment

Kyiv region has limited visits to educational institutions and the reception of visitors in entertainment establishments in the "red zone".

Chairman of the Kyiv Regional State Administration Vasyl Volodin announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The "red zone" in Kyiv region includes five cities and one district, the rest are in the "orange zone".

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Boryspil, Vasylkiv, Obukhiv, Pereiaslav, Fastiv and the Obukhivskyi district of Kyiv region are classified as "red zone".

On November 3, the number of cases of coronavirus in Kyiv region increased by 382 people to 17,918, the deaths - by 14 to 425.

