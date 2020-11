Zelenskyy Dismisses Trofimov As Presidential Office First Deputy Head, Appoints Him As Freelance Adviser

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Serhii Trofimov as the first deputy head of the Presidential Office, and appointed him as his freelance adviser.

This follows from presidential decrees 482 and 483 dated November 4, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Trofimov was dismissed under his resignation statement.

Trofimov had occupied the position since the second day after the Zelenskyy’s inauguration (May 21, 2019).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 25, Ukraine hosted local elections.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources