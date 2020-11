Electonically heating tobacco products (EHTPs) and liquids for vaping are legally recognized as separate tobacco products, different from traditional cigarettes. Since January 1, 2021, excise stamps should be applied to EHTPs and e-cigarette liquids in Ukraine. And those excise stamps should be different from excise stamps on traditional cigarettes.

It is stated in the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine №1037 of October 29, 2020, which was officially published yesterday in Uryadovy Kurrier newspaper.

Excise stamps on EHTPs will be completely different in design and color from excise stamps on traditional cigarettes.

Particularly, there will be excise stamps of purple color on heets, made in Ukraine, which will contain the inscription "TBEH B". And green-orange excise stamps with the inscription "TBEH I" will be applied to imported heets. Separate in color and inscriptions excise stamps will be on liquids for vaping as well.

By its Resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine amended the Regulations on the manufacturing, storage, sale of excise tax stamps and labeling of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products, which was adopted in 2010.

Now the Regulation includes the concept of "electonically heating tobacco products (EHTPs), using an electronically controlled heater" and "liquids used in electronic cigarettes".

Thus, at legal level the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine introduced the concept of EHTPs and liquids for electronic cigarettes and clearly separated them from traditional cigarettes by introducing separate excise stamps.

