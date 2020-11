UK Supreme Court Decides To Postpone Decision In Dispute Between Ukraine And Russia On Eurobonds Worth USD 3 B

The Supreme Court of the United Kingdom has decided to postpone the decision in a dispute between Ukraine and the Russian Federation as for the eurobonds worth USD 3 billion.

The Ministry of Finance of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Supreme Court has decided to make the respective decision as the argument of the defense under pressure is one of the lines of defense of Ukraine against the Russia’s lawsuit.

The Supreme Court considers that its decision in the Times Travel case, which will specify some aspects of the legal doctrine of coercion, might have certain influence on the fact of how it will act when it is time to consider an appeal in the case upon Russian eurobonds.

Both Ukraine and Russia have addressed the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom and were allowed to enter the Times Travel case being considered by the Supreme Court.

The hearing of the said appeal at the Supreme Court took place early in November.

Ukraine and an authorized representative have provided the Court with their brief written and oral explanations.

A team of legal advisers of Ukraine has offered solid legal arguments of Ukraine and presented its legal position before a corporate bonds of top five judges of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom, four of them being participants in consideration of the appeal in the case upon Russia’s eurobonds in December 2019.

After the hearing, the judges said that the decision making had been suspended for later.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 29, 2017, the Court of London obliged Ukraine to redeem the eurobonds worth USD 3 billion.

