The Milan Court of Appeal of Italy has acquitted Ukrainian military Vitalii Markiv, accused of the murder of Italian photojournalist Andrea Rocchelli in the Donbas.

Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova wrote about this in her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Milan Court of Appeal issued an acquittal in the case of our Hero, fully acquitting him. There is justice. Markiv is returning with us (the Ukrainian delegation) to his homeland," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Interior Affairs Arsen Avakov said earlier that the Ukrainian investigation had identified important witnesses who could prove the innocence of Markiv, accused of the murder of an Italian journalist in the Donbas.

