Incumbent Mayor of Kyiv and Chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko is leading in the Kyiv mayoral election.

The Kyiv City Election Commission’s Deputy Chairman Mykola Nilov announced this at a news briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Preliminary, we want to note that the current mayor is leading in the mayoral race, but the final results will be announced when all districts submit [voting results] and all territorial constituencies are processed by members of the Kyiv City Election Commission," he said.

According to him, voting results from seven out of the 13 constituencies in Kyiv have been received and taken into account.

According to Nilov, voting results from 56% of polling stations and the votes of 386,000 out of 691,000 Kyiv residents have thus far been taken into account.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the result of an exit poll conducted by the Rating poling company indicates that Klitschko (UDAR party) won 47.8% of the votes in the Kyiv mayoral election, former head of the Kyiv City State Administration (from 2010 to 2014) Oleksandr Popov (Opposition Platform - For Life party) 8.6%, television presenter Serhii Prytula (Holos party) 8.3%, Member of Parliament Iryna Vereschuk (Servant of the People faction) 8%, and Member of Parliament Oleksii Kucherenko (Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party) 6.3%.

