SkyUp Airlines To Launch Flights To Istanbul From Odesa And Lviv From December 18

SkyUp Airlines intends to launch flights to Istanbul from Odesa and Lviv from December 18.

The airline has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From December 18, flights to Istanbul from Lviv and Odesa will open," it was said.

It is noted that the flights will be operated on Mondays and Fridays.

The cost of tickets from Lviv to Istanbul starts from UAH 1,456 one way without luggage, back - from UAH 1,496, from Odesa - from UAH 1,422, back - from UAH 1,439.

On these flights, the baggage allowance has been increased to 32 kg, instead of the usual 23 kg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 26, SkyUp carried out its first Kyiv-Istanbul flight after the quarantine restrictions on flights to Turkey were lifted.

Turkey allowed Ukrainians to enter from July 1 without PCR testing and self-isolation.

