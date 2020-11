Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Roman Abramovskyi has contracted the coronavirus.

"Now I am being treated at home. It is good that modern technologies allow me to effectively adapt to life's realities. Therefore, I continue to work online. All work issues and processes will be monitored remotely. The Ministry continues to have quarantine restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus disease," said Abramovskyi.

It is noted that the overwhelming majority of employees of the Ministry have been working remotely for a long time and only personnel involved in performing critical functions are in the building of the Ministry.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 24, the mayor of Kyiv, chairman of the Kyiv City State Administration Vitali Klitschko fell ill with the coronavirus infection.

