In October 2020, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by 9.8% or UAH 6.88 billion.

The State Treasury Service has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The state budget revenue in October made UAH 77.199 billion (the plan was UAH 70.321 billion).

Respectively, in October, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by UAH 6.877 billion.

The revenue of the general fund of the state budget in October made UAH 65.079 billion (at the target of UAH 56.696 billion); while the revenue of the special fund of the state budget was UAH 12.119 billion (UAH 13.625 billion).

The receipt of the unified social contribution in October amounted to UAH 26.554 billion, while in October last year this figure was UAH 23.545 billion.

In the first ten months of 2020, the state budget revenue target was exceeded by 99.1%.

In the first ten months of 2020, the state budget revenues made UAH 842.308 billion, at the target of UAH 849.933 billion.

The deficit was UAH 7.625 billion.

In the first ten months of 2020, the receipt of the unified social contribution amounted to UAH 236.484 billion, while in the same period last year the figure was UAH 222.255 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine attracted UAH 227.6 billion, USD 4.3 billion, and EUR 387 million from the placement of government domestic loan bonds.

