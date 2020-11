Members of Parliament have called on 11 judges of the Constitutional Court who supported the decision of the Constitutional Court on electronic declaration to resign.

Members of different factions and groups made a corresponding statement from the rostrum of parliament on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the parliamentarians called on 11 judges of the Constitutional Court, who supported the decision of the Constitutional Court of October 27 on recognizing as unconstitutional the powers of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention to control the electronic declaration of the judicial branch of government and on the unconstitutionality of open access to the register of electronic declarations, to step down as a judge of the Constitutional Court on of their own free will or resign.

The MPs also called on the Constitutional Court to take all necessary measures to resume the effectiveness of its functioning, taking into account the European and Euro-Atlantic course chosen by Ukraine.

Deputy Chairman of the Servant of the People faction Yevhenia Kravchuk on her Facebook page said that more than 200 MPs had already signed this statement of parliamentary factions to the judges of the Constitutional Court.

In particular, according to her, in addition to MPs from the Servant of the People faction, the statement was supported by the Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov, First Deputy Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk, as well as MPs from the European Solidarity and Holos factions and the Dovira parliamentary group.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to a source in the Constitutional Court, the judges of the Constitutional Court do not intend to voluntarily resign.

