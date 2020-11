Constitutional Court Judges Not To Resign

Judges of the Constitutional Court do not intend to resign.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from a well-informed source in the Constitutional Court.

According to the source, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s address to the judges with a call to resign is not a legal ground.

“In his dreams,” the source noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling on Head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, to resign.

Zelenskyy noted that all Constitutional Court judges have to resign in such a situation.

