Rada Will Consider Reorganization Of Self-Government Bodies Over Establishment Of 136 Enlarged Districts

On Tuesday, November 3, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will consider bill 3651-d on reorganization of self-government bodies (city, town, village councils, their executive bodies and district state administrations) over the establishment of 136 enlarged districts on July 17.

This follows from the plenary meeting agenda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Besides, the parliamentarians intend to consider bills 3050а-7 and 4202 on amendments to the agenda of the fourth session.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, during the plenary week of November 3-6, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to consider bringing of the anti-corruption legislation provisions, recently declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court, and the first reading of the draft state budget for 2021 in line with the Constitution.

