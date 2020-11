EU's Official On Possible Suspension Of Visa-Free Travels For Ukraine Not Published – Foreign Ministry

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine states that the European Union has not published its official position as for possible suspension of the visa-free travels for the citizens of Ukraine.

Ukrainian News agency learned this from the press service of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.

Earlier, the information about a risk of suspension of the visa-free travels was spread with the reference to a letter of Ukraine’s representative to the European Union, Mykola Tochytskyi.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, noted that the visa-free travels are based on the anti-corruption fundamentals, therefore, it has to be restored immediately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, d the plenary week of November 3-6, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intends to consider bringing of the anti-corruption legislation provisions, recently declared unconstitutional by the Constitutional Court, and the first reading of the draft state budget for 2021 in line with the Constitution.

Besides, the parliamentarians intend to consider bill 3711 on authorities of the High Council of Justice (HCJ) to determine the number of judges at courts upon recommendation of the State Judicial Administration.

The factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine intend to register the bill on e-declarations over the recent decision of the Constitutional Court.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources