The ambassadors of the Group of Seven industrialized countries (the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Japan) have called all the political parties in Ukraine to engage in dialogue to find a solution to the crisis prompted by the Constitutional Court’s decision on electronic asset declarations.

This was announced in a statement on the United States embassy’s Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the European Union, Japan, and Germany are following with growing concern the latest developments surrounding the Constitutional Court’s decision. We urge all parties to come together in dialogue, rise to the challenge and find a solution to the crisis. This is needed to restore people’s faith that the state is able both to fight corruption and continue Ukraine’s constitutionally enshrined European and Euro-Atlantic course," the statement said.

This statement was also posted in the Twitter account of the head of the European Union’s Delegation to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas.

"November (the month of falling leaves in Ukrainian) begins in Kyiv. I predict lots of fierce political debates for the month, closely related to Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic course as one of the country's Constitutional values," he wrote twitted earlier.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court intends to send its decision on electronic asset declarations to the relevant international organizations to assess it and provide their opinions.

