Uzhhorod Allows Work Of Schools, Transport, Cafes And Restaurants, Despite City Classification As "Red Zone"

Uzhhorod has allowed the work of schools, transport, cafes and restaurants, despite the classification of the city as a "red zone" of epidemic danger.

Mayor of Uzhhorod Bohdan Andriiv wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Mayor also said that the Uzhhorod City Council instructed the relevant utilities and institutions and the executive bodies of the city council to ensure the proper functioning of educational institutions, transport and the life of the Uzhhorod city territorial community in accordance with the decisions of the local commission on fuel and energy problems and emergency situations under the Uzhhorod City Council.

The Uzhhorod City Council appealed to Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov regarding the advisability of establishing additional restrictions on the reception of visitors in entertainment establishments, as well as visits to institutions that provide social and rehabilitation services.

Besides, the Uzhhorod City Council asks Minister of Infrastructure Vladyslav Kryklii not to allow the cancellation of train stops in the city.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the results of the meeting of the State Commission on Technogenic and Environmental Safety and Emergencies on October 30, Kyiv remained in the "orange zone" of epidemic danger, 11 regional centers, including Zhytomyr, were classified as "red".

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources