Unknown persons have carried out a hacker attack on the website of the Constitutional Court.

The press secretary of the Constitutional Court Mariana Haiovska has said this to Ukrainian News Agency.

The work of the Constitutional Court’s website was later resumed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Constitutional Court unplannedly began considering the issue of the constitutionality of the law on the launch of the land market at 12:00 p.m.

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk said that the meeting of judges of the Constitutional Court on Monday, November 2 at 11:00 a.m. was canceled.

