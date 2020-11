The state budget’s general fund expenses had been underfunded by 11 percent in total over the first three quarters of the year. This was stated by Opposition Platform - For Life MP Serhiy Lovochkin. According to the politician, this figure is the worst in the past 18 years.

"The situation with funding of state spending is catastrophic. The nation has got through two recessions over the past 18 years, but it never happened during this period that the budget expenses in nine months were underfunded by 11 percent. It’s a 93-billion gap signifying that the government fails to cope with its responsibilities," Lovochkin said.

According to the MP, the fact that healthcare expenses from the general fund of the state budget have been underfunded by 31.5 percent is the most depressing.

"Officials complain over lack of beds for coronavirus patients, lack of healthcare staffs, but how can hospitals afford all of that if they never receive one third of the money? And the situation deteriorated with the pandemic: a year ago, healthcare was underfunded by 18.5 percent, and now it’s 31.5 percent. Add the fact that 83 percent of the coronavirus funds are spent on something else but healthcare means that the Cabinet has no idea that the nation is going through epidemic and needs doctors and hospitals to fight it," the politician said.

"This situation cannot be covered with statements of an economic recession. When foreign debt payments are made in almost their full, and healthcare is underfunded by one third, it’s showing of who exactly this government is serving. And it’s not the Ukrainian people. Therefore Opposition Platform - For Life demands that the Cabinet resigns and is replaced with a new team that will make the life of the people their priority," Lovochkin said.

