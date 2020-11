Constitutional Court Buys Wire Mesh Fences From Trade Tools After Rally Near Its Building

After the October 30 rally near its building, the Constitutional Court has acquired wire mesh fences from the Trade Tools company.

This follows from the data posted on the ProZorro procurement system's portal, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The tender was published on October 30.

The fences are expected to be installed before December 31.

The purchase cost the Constitutional Court UAH 48,783.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 30, the participants in the rally threw smoke grenades into the territory around the Constitutional Court’s building.

