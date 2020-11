Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the Constitutional Court Head, has ignored an interrogation in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from well-informed sources in the SBI and the Constitutional Court.

The SBI also said that Tupytskyi did not arrive.

He should have arrived in the SBI at 9:30 a.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi states that he was questioned in the case upon alleged participation in a criminal grouping investigated by the SBI, seven years ago.

