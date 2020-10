Constitutional Court Judges To Meet At 11 AM On November 2

Judges of the Constitutional Court will hold a meeting at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2.

The press service of the court announced this this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A meeting of the Ukrainian Constitutional Court’s judges will be held at the Constitutional Court at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 2," the statement said.

The press service did not provide further details in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation against the Constitutional Court’s head Oleksandr Tupytskyi on suspicion of high treason and unauthorized occupation of a land plot.

