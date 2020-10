Foreign Affairs Minister Dmytro Kuleba is confident that there is no threat of the European Union canceling visa-free travel for Ukrainian citizens following the meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) and the Cabinet of Ministers that was held in connection with the Constitutional Court’s decision on electronic asset declarations.

Kuleba announced this in Radio NV, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The Foreign Ministry worked on overcoming the consequences of this problem throughout the day yesterday. We communicated with our partners. When they saw the determination of the president and the government – not only in words but also in deed – to overcome the consequences of the Constitutional Court's decision, it got a load off their minds.” I am sure that the issue of suspension of visa-free travel to the EU has been taken off the agenda following yesterday’s decisions by the National Security and Defense Council and the Cabinet of Ministers," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Union has urged the Ukrainian authorities to take steps to reinstate the necessary conditions for the effective functioning of the anti-corruption system in Ukraine in compliance with the Constitution of Ukraine as soon as possible. It also stated its readiness to assist in bringing back the necessary legal certainty to ensure an effective system for preventing corruption in Ukraine.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources