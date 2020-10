The head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, does not intend to resign.

He said this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I have not heard the demand for resignation. It should be motivated. If there is such an ultimatum, we will discuss it with you. I took an oath to the people," Tupytskyi said.

The head of the Constitutional Court said that at the request of one or the other, he is not going to do this.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy put into effect the decision of the NSDC to take measures to restore the activities of anti-corruption bodies and trust in constitutional proceedings.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an urgent closed meeting of the NSDC due to the decision of the Constitutional Court on e-declaration.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources