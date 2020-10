The Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has refused to investigate the case that was filed against judges of the Constitutional Court, and the department for Maidan-related cases is investigating the case.

A law enforcement source disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

"Acting Director of the SBI Sukhachev is in charge of the Maidan department, and it is this department that is investigating the case against judges of the Constitutional Court because the Main Investigation Department of the SBI has refused to handle it," he said.

According to him, the investigative department of the SBI refused to investigate the case because of its political component.

"This is not an SBI investigation but a manual ‘Maidan' control under the leadership of Sukhachev, who is fulfilling an order from the Office of the President," the high-ranking source said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has launched an investigation against the Constitutional Court’s head Oleksandr Tupytskyi on suspicion of high treason and unauthorized occupation of a land plot.

