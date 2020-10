Kyiv Considering Possibility To Establish Mobile Hospitals At Sports Palace, Expocenter And International Exhi

The Kyiv City State Administration is considering a possibility to establish mobile hospitals for coronavirus-infected people at the Sports Palace, Expocenter of Ukraine national complex and at the International Exhibition Center at 15, Brovaskyi Avenue.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at an online briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he expressed hope that the capital would not have to establish mobile hospitals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 21, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal called on regions to provide proposals as for establishment of mobile hospitals and expansion of the bed fund.

On October 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by record-breaking 741 over October 28 to 36,768, and the number of deaths rose by five to 743.

In particular, on October 29, the number of coronavirus-infected people included 420 women aged 19-88; 26 girls aged 5m-16y; 279 men aged 19-83; and 16 boys aged from 1-15.

Besides, the overall number of newly-infected people included 37 medical workers.

A total of 83 coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

On October 29, 234 people recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 12,639.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Desnianskyi district – 150, Darnytskyi district – 89, Pecherskyi district – 85, and Dniprovskyi district – 85.

On October 28, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 577 over October 27 to 36,027, and the number of deaths rose by five to 726.

On October 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 8,312 over October 28 to 378,729, and the number of deaths rose by 173 over October 28 to 7,041; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 30, there were 378,729 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 7,041 lethal cases; besides, 155,026 people had recovered.

During the day, 8,312 new cases of the disease were recorded, 3,984 people recovered, 173 people died.

Therefore, on October 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (8,312 vs 3,984).

As at the morning of October 30, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 216,662, up 2.2% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (36,768), Kharkiv region (35,675), and Lviv region (29,314).

