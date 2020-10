Economy Will Fully Recover From Coronavirus In 2022 – NBU's Inflation Report

The economy will fully recover from the coronavirus in 2022.

This follows from the quarterly inflation report of the NBU for October 2020, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The inflation will make 4.1% in 2020 and will temporarily exceed the target range of 5%+/-1 percentage points in 2021.

The National Bank of Ukraine is expecting short and insignificant inflation's deviation from the target to rapidly recover the economy from the pandemic.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the NBU said that tough quarantine measures and a fall for demand led to deeper economic crunch.

Add ukranews.com to your favorite Google News sources