In compliance with the results of a meeting of the State commission for environment security and emergency situations, the city of Kyiv is remaining in the orange zone of epidemiological threat, and 11 regional centers are remaining in the red zone.

Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Chernihiv, Sumy, Mykolayiv and Rivne are remaining in the red zone.

Besides, the zone was added with Zhytomyr and Uzhhorod.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has prolonged the adaptive quarantine until December 31.

On October 29, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine increased by 8,312 over October 28 to 378,729, and the number of deaths rose by 173 over October 28 to 7,041; at the same time, the number of new cases increased by 13.2%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 53.1%.

According to the report, as at the morning of October 30, there were 378,729 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 7,041 lethal cases; besides, 155,026 people had recovered.

During the day, 8,312 new cases of the disease were recorded, 3,984 people recovered, 173 people died.

Therefore, on October 29, the indicator of newly-infected people was higher than the number of those, who recovered (8,312 vs 3,984).

As at the morning of October 30, the number of the active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) was 216,662, up 2.2% day over day.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in the city of Kyiv (36,768), Kharkiv region (35,675), and Lviv region (29,314).

