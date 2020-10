Head of the Constitutional Court, Oleksandr Tupytskyi, considers that the bill of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as for a reboot of the Constitutional Court is an attempt of a constitutional coup.

He has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He does not understand why the Constitutional Court should be responsible for the quality of laws.

He considers that the Verkhovna Rada must adopt laws that would not be sent for consideration at the Constitutional Court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Tupytskyi considers that the High Anti-Corruption Court is constitutional.

